- Players gather their own building materials. There is a health, hunger and armor bar to make sure the character does not die. Characters can die in this mode. [*]Creative [c] – The player has infinite access to all building materials. The character cannot die in this mode. [*]Adventure [a] – Players can interact with mobs and the like. [*]Spectator [sp] – You cannot interact with blocks or players, but you can see what they see. Your character appears a floating head to others. You basically are like a ghost and fly around and through things.

clear – Removes any current weather settings.

rain – Rain causes the the biome to be darker than when the weather is ‘clear’. Rain will fall in a temperate biome and can put out fires. Endermen and snowmen can be killed by rain. Fish are more abundant in rain. Farmland becomes wet and helps growth. In a colder biome the rain will turn to snow.

thunder – makes the biome darker than ‘clear’ and more so than ‘rain’. The darkness can cause hostile mobs to spawn. Thunder also brings lightning which can cause damage if the player is hit by it.

[*]list - Lists all the current players on the server.[*]op [player]/deop [player] - Gives the specified player operator privileges (or takes them away - deop).[*]save-(all/on/off) – With ‘save-all’ will instantly save the current world. With ‘save-on’ turns world saving state to on which is the default setting. With ‘save-off’ will turn the automatic saving off.[*]setworldspawn [ x y z ] - Sets the default spawning point for all players entering the world.[*]spawnpoint [player] [ x y z] – Functions the same as ‘setworldspawn’, but is set for a specified player.[*]stop - Shuts the server down.[*]time set [value] - Changes the Minecraft world time; you can use “day”, “night” or a value from 0 to 24000. At 6:00 A.M. the time is either ‘0’ or ‘24000’. One hour has a value of ‘1000’. So 7:00 A.M is represented by a time of ‘1000’. Keep in mind that ‘6000’ is noon and ‘18000’ is midnight.[*]tp [target player] [destination] - Teleports a player. The first parameter is the target player to be moved. The second parameter can be another player or a given x/y/z coordinate. To teleport a Target Player they must be on-line. To move the Target Player to a Destination Player the Destination Player must also be on-line.[*]weather [clear/rain/thunder] - Changes the weather to what you specify. You can also add a second argument for changing the weather for a specified number of seconds between 1 and 1,000,00.[*]kill [player] – Kills the specified player in the game.